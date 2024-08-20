Judgment Day’s trap for Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley turned out to be fatal on WWE Raw as the latter duo got beaten up badly by their adversaries. In a pre-taped vignette with Liv Morgan, Dominik issued a challenge to Priest for a match to which Priest agreed.

Ripley warned Priest that Dom’s challenge was probably a trap. Priest agreed to the theory but said it would be worth it when he eventually gets his hands on Dom. He said they shouldn’t stop until they pass judgment on the new version of The Judgment Day.

Priest later came out to have his scheduled match against Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw but that match never took place. As Priest entered, he turned around and took out Carlito who tried to attack from behind. He also had to tackle JD McDonagh and Finn Bálor. He was about to chokeslam Bálor but the numbers-game gave advantage to Judgment Day members.

WWE Raw: Judgment Day takes advantage of numbers-game against Priest and Ripley

To massive cheers from the WWE Raw audience, Ripley appeared behind Dom and she was about to put him through the announce desk with a Riptide but Morgan smacked her on the back with a chair. Bálor and the rest of Judgment Day then took out Priest while Morgan took care of Ripley. Bálor hit Priest with Coup de Grace while Morgan hit Ripley with Oblivion to stand tall over them.

As previously announced on WWE Raw, a mixed tag team match has already been announced for Bash in Berlin where Liv and Dominik will face Ripley and Priest. This came after Dom betrayed Ripley and aligned himself with Morgan at Summerslam while Balor cost Priest his world title to Gunther on that same night.

Also on this week’s WWE Raw, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (c) defeated Damage CNTRL’s IYO SKY and Kairi Sane and Pure Fusion Collective’s Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The finish of this match on WWE Raw saw Sane looking for the In-Sane elbow, but Dawn tagged herself in. Fyre hit a backstabber on Baszler as Dawn followed up with a Swanton Bomb from the top rope to secure the pinfall win. Thus the pair’s title reign continues after it started at Clash at the Castle premium live event in June by defeating the team of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.