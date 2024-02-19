John Cena Sings Iconic SRK Song During Gym Session With Ex WWE Superstar

John Cena returned to the WWE to enjoy a two-month run in late 2023 which continued through the end of October. Showing responsibility to the company, he even headed to Saudi Arabia after a long gap of five years for the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event.

Since WWE’s partnership with the country’s sports authority began in 2018, he skipped most of the shows due to controversies that came with it. But the franchise figure of the WWE has decided to be a part of the upcoming Wrestlemania-esque show from Riyadh to conclude his stint.

Logan Paul Reaches A Historic Milestone In His WWE Career

Once the show was over, John Cena reportedly went through some sort of medical procedure but that didn’t keep him away from making it to the gym irrespective of the fact that WWE isn’t on his radar. He’s focused on his Hollywood projects. Without a doubt, the Cenation Leader is one of the biggest success stories when it comes to a WWE Superstar transitioning to Hollywood.

At the same time, John Cena is keen on keeping in touch with the outside movie industries. One-half of the Bollywood Boyz in the WWE, Sunil Singh took to Twitter and uploaded a video of the former WWE Champion from a gym. The video began with Gurv introducing the top star as a ‘’pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan,’

Sunil Singh then also helped John Cena sing Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic number – Bholi Si Surat from his 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. The legendary WWE Superstar seemed fluent in speaking Hindi and you bet his fanbase in India must have been impressed by his singing skills.

Tiffany Stratton Remains Confident Of Main-Eventing WWE Wrestlemania

John Cena spoke up on potential retirement from the WWE

During an interview with The People Magazine, John Cena was asked about his current status with the WWE and if he’s working on his exit strategy from the company. The veteran openly admitted that the time is running out for him in professional wrestling and that he is dealing with physical issues after going through a set of recent surgeries.

“I turned 46 this past year and I don’t have much time left in the WWE. I think it’s just the demand of age. You know, I’m trying to figure out when to close that chapter. I wouldn’t be who I am — professionally or personally — without the WWE, and I promised myself that I would never simply just be there for my own sake.”