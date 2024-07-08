The romantic saga between Liv Morgan and Dominik will continue during this week’s WWE Raw as the duo will be competing in a mixed tag team match. The general manager of the show, Adam Pearce has announced this match where Dominik & Morgan have been paired up against Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega.

During last week’s WWE Raw, the Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan successfully defended her title against current rival Zelina Vega in her overall second defense of this ongoing run. Dominik Mysterio came out during the match as he wanted to make sure that Liv lost the Title while Rey Mysterio was already there in the corner of Zelina.

Dominik gave Zelina a steel chair to use in his favor. But Zelina refused to utilize it and instead threw it to the face of Dominik. Liv took advantage of this distraction and successfully hit the Ob-Livion finishing maneuver to get the win. Later on WWE Raw, Liv returned the favor as she helped Dominik to win his match against Rey.

Heading into this week’s WWE Raw, Liv Morgan took to her Instagram story and uploaded a photo of a new bracelet she has and it was dedicated to Dominik Mysterio. The bracelet simply read ‘Dom-Dom,’ something that his on-screen flame Rhea Ripley used to call her in the past.

The romantic storyline between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio took a dramatic turn on the WWE Raw May 27 episode after Morgan kissed Mysterio to take things to the next level. Since then, she’s been pursuing Dom to become her official love interest. Time will tell what’s next in the angle on tonight’s show.

Main Event Jey Uso will be back in action after coming up short of winning the 2024 Money in the Bank contract. Plus, multiple tag team matches have also been announced for the card.

WWE Raw July 9 episode match card

The July 9 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

– Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai

– Carlito, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs. Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) & Braun Strowman

– Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan vs. Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega