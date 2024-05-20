A massive episode of WWE Raw is in store this week as we head toward the 2024 King & Queen of the Ring premium live event set from Saudi Arabia. The semifinal matches from the red brand will go down on the show to determine the two finalists who will square off the selected names from Smackdown.

During last week’s episode of WWE Raw, Jey Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov in the main event match to advance to the King of the Ring 2024 semifinals. The closing moments of the match saw Dragunov blocking a spear and hitting a running knee and powerbomb. Dragunov hit an H-Bomb but he was unable to capitalize as Jey kicked out. Dragunov went for another H-Bomb but Jey speared him and connected with a Uso splash for the pinfall win.

In another qualifier, Gunther defeated Kofi Kingston using the half-Boston crab submission to advance to the semifinal and now he will face Jey, tonight. These two are yet to face each other in a singles contest and this unconventional math lineup makes us believe that it could serve as the headliner of the show.

From the Queen of the Ring side, IYO SKY defeated Shayna Baszler in the quarterfinal on WWE Raw to advance to the semifinals while Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark on the same night to advance to this week’s semifinals contest set for Monday night. That being said, SKY vs. Valkyria is the semi lineup with the winner advancing to the Queen of the Ring tournament finals in Jeddah.

Sami Zayn fended off the offenses from Chad Gable, last week during his match against Otis on WWE Raw and now he is set to face the newly turned heel in Gable in a singles contest. The rivalry has existed for quite some time and we expect to witness a solid encounter.

WWE Raw May 20 episode match card

Besides, Becky Lynch is scheduled for a rematch against Dakota Kai after the Damage CTRL members caused a DQ end to her matchup. The May 20 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– King of the Ring semifinals: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

– Queen of the Ring semifinals: Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

– Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

– Becky Lynch vs. Dakota Kai