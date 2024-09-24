A rare stipulation has been added to the upcoming in-ring collision of Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed set for WWE Raw, next week. The match announcement seemed evident as the duo continued ripping each other apart during the latest bygone episode of Raw.

Another set of destructions was caused by the two as WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that a “Last Monster Standing” match between Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman will take place on the next episode. It will be a traditional Last Man Standing match with the two monsters being given the free license to do whatever they want to do.

On last week’s WWE Raw, Reed and Strowman were due to clash in a singles match, but the match never got started, with the pair brawling through barricades and tables before they crashed through the wall. This week’s episode started with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan making their way into the venue while Reed and Strowman sent each other crashing through a merchandise stand.

Later the night on WWE Raw, Reed was due to face The Miz but he was attacked by “The Monster Among Man” as the latter wasn’t finished with him. Miz confronted Strowman for interrupting his match but Reed came from behind and squashed him. After taking out Miz and several security guards, Reed decided to escape through the ramp while Strowman stood tall on the ropes.

Tensions continue to rise between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day, and the tag team partners will now be seen in action in two separate singles matches on next week’s WWE Raw. Woods has been booked to face WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio while Kingston will face The American Made’s Chad Gable. This week, Julius and Brutus Creed of American Made defeated Kingston and Woods in a tag team action.

WWE Raw September 30 episode match card

The September 30 episode of WWE Raw will emanate from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The currently confirmed match card for the go-home episode for the 2024 Bad Blood premium live event goes as follows,

– Last Monster Standing Match: Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

– Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

– Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable