WWE Raw: Last Woman Standing And Three More Matches Announced For March 18

It’s no secret that Becky Lynch and Nia Jax share a bad blood on WWE Raw and they are determined to wrap things up in a big way as the Road to Wrestlemania 40 continues to unfold. Lynch defeated Liv Morgan in a singles contest, last night after which her ‘Mania challenger Rhea Ripley came out to confront both Liv and Lynch.

Rhea entered the ring and said that if Becky can’t make it to Wrestlemania, 100% at WrestleMania, then she may no longer be The Man again after the biggest PLE of the year. Nia Jax was possibly trying to make sure that her long-term rival didn’t eventually make it to the event at her full strength.

In a backstage segment after the singles match on WWE Raw, Lynch and Morgan shook hands in a show of respect but Lynch was attacked by Jax from behind. A frustrated Lynch then proceeded to challenge Jax to the Last Woman Standing Match and promised to essentially remove her from the path to Wrestlemania 40.

Lynch and Jax have previously battled each other on WWE Raw, twice this year. Jax secured the win in the first outing in January while Lynch won the second bout the next month. Now that the Last Woman Standing Match between the two has been confirmed, it will serve as the rubber match between the two to wrap up the feud.

Also, on the March 11 episode of WWE Raw, the general managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced that The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles at WrestleMania XL in a six-pack ladder match. The three challengers to participate in this match will be determined, next week as three qualifiers have also been announced, as given below.

WWE Raw March 18 episode Match Card

– Last Woman Standing match: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

– WrestleMania 40 Tag Team title ladder match qualifier: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa)

– WrestleMania 40 Tag Team title ladder match qualifier: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed)

– WrestleMania 40 Tag Team title ladder match qualifier: R-Truth & The Miz vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan & Sanga)