WWE Raw will be back in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, a city that’s famous for being Bret Hart’s birthplace among the pro-wrestling audience. The legend has therefore been announced to make an appearance on WWE’s weekly programming, this Monday night that will occur after a significant gap.

The announcement of WWE Raw having the presence of Bret Hart came through the show’s backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond’s official X account who touted the following,

“BREAKING: I can officially confirm that Canadian LEGEND, Bret The Hitman Hart, will be in attendance this Monday for the season premiere of #WWERAW at the Saddledome in Calgary !!! Break out your pink and let’s rock!”

The appearance on WWE Raw was further promoted by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H who mentioned Alberta, Canada to be the Hart Country. This will be the first time that Hart will be seen on WWE TV since his attendance at Clash at the Castle 2022 where he was shown sitting in the audience section. He actively participated in WWE programming by attending the WWE Hall of Fame 2019 for The British Bulldogs’ induction ceremony.

There’s no update on what Bret Hart will be doing on WWE Raw, next Monday night but speculations are high regarding his involvement in the CM Punk-Drew McIntyre storyline given his closeness with Punk. Hart might announce the next matchup between the two possibly for Bad Blood. However, Punk is expected to be out of action after being taken out in an ambulance following an attack by McIntyre, last week.

WWE Raw September 9 episode match card

WWE Raw September 9 episode is scheduled from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and the currently confirmed match card for the episode is given below,

– Intercontinental Championship Contender’s tournament fatal-4-way finale: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

– Street fight: Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Ivy Nile)

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart to appear