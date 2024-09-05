After long speculations, WWE decided to make an official announcement regarding the date and place of Wrestlemania 41, the biggest premium live event waiting for next year. Unlike the previous assumptions, the show isn’t heading into Minnesota but rather it will emanate from the Sin City which is getting ready for a massive gathering.

A commercial aired in the middle of NBC’s pre-race coverage of the Kentucky Derby to confirm the details of Wrestlemania 41 followed by, an official statement by the WWE further confirming that Wrestlemania 41 will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, 2025.

This seems to be a strategic move on WWE’s part to boost activity during a typically quiet period for Las Vegas on the Easter weekend. Lisa Motley, vice president of sports and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) then shared the following statement via KLAS 8 News Now to reveal the number of fans expected for the Show of Shows,

“The dates of the event will occur over Easter weekend, which is a typically slow time for Las Vegas. We anticipate more than 180,000 WrestleMania fans will occupy 144,000 incremental room nights over that time period.”

Wrestlemania 41 receives sponsorship for hosting more events in Las Vegas

The reports also affirmed that LVCVA has approved a $5 million sponsorship for WWE to host Wrestlemania 41 which is expected to play a significant traffic to the Las Vegas Strip during an otherwise downtime. It was also confirmed that WWE will continue its tradition of bringing multiple televised shows in the city through weekly episodes of SmackDown and Raw heading into the PLE.

In the fall of 2024, SmackDown will air on cable channel USA, and Raw will be broadcast on Netflix. These events are scheduled to take place at an MGM Resorts venue. These episodes will also reportedly raise curiosity among the fans around WWE bringing Wrestlemania 41 to Vegas.

Going by the recent reports, The Rock will be in action at WrestleMania 41, but there are still a few choices when it comes to his opponent. In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the former WWE Champion is lined up for a match against Cody Rhodes.