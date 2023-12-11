WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode

With no imminent premium live events on the horizon, WWE Raw will deal with internal story-telling for the time being. With CM Punk’s return, WWE’s TV programming has already been shaken and there are chances that the former champion might just officially join the red brand when the time is right.

During his appearance on this past edition of SmackDown, CM Punk engaged with the fans and made it clear that he wanted their input when it came to signing with one particular brand in the WWE. He asked the audience if they preferred him to sign with WWE Raw, and the response was generated through loud boos. On the other hand, when he inquired about signing with SmackDown, the crowd erupted in cheers.

CM Punk then also proposed the idea of winning the Royal Rumble, pointing at the WrestleMania sign and main-eventing the show which he never had in the past and the fans also gave a grand cheer to the idea. Now, the former Straight Edge Leader has been added to the lineup of this week’s WWE Raw where he would finally spill the beans on signing with one main roster brand.

A few weeks ago on WWE Raw, Nia Jax came face to face with Becky Lynch in a backstage segment. Jax bragged about breaking her past adversary’s face 5 years ago. In reply, she reminded Nia of what happened after that incident,

“I went on to win the main event of WrestleMania and you went on to get fired.”

Then on last week’s WWE Raw, Becky Lynch came out and confronted Nia Jax which kept the fans excited to witness a full-length between the two who had so much history. As it appears, Lynch is all set to reignite her longstanding rivalry with Jax, she now plans on calling her out, this week, a segment that has officially been added to the show.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will face Maxxine Dupri from Alpha Academy in a non-title match which marks the biggest match of the latter’s career on WWE Raw since training with Otis and Chad Gable. Cody Rhodes will be taking on Shinsuke Nakamura while Drew McIntyre will be squaring off against Jey Uso, again.

WWE Raw December 11 episode match card

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

* Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri (Non-Title Bout)

* Becky Lynch calls out Nia Jax

* CM Punk returns