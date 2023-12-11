WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode

All

WWE

WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM

WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode

With no imminent premium live events on the horizon, WWE Raw will deal with internal story-telling for the time being. With CM Punk’s return, WWE’s TV programming has already been shaken and there are chances that the former champion might just officially join the red brand when the time is right.

During his appearance on this past edition of SmackDown, CM Punk engaged with the fans and made it clear that he wanted their input when it came to signing with one particular brand in the WWE. He asked the audience if they preferred him to sign with WWE Raw, and the response was generated through loud boos. On the other hand, when he inquired about signing with SmackDown, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Shawn Michaels Caught Off-Guard By McKenzie Mitchell’s Sudden WWE Release

CM Punk then also proposed the idea of winning the Royal Rumble, pointing at the WrestleMania sign and main-eventing the show which he never had in the past and the fans also gave a grand cheer to the idea. Now, the former Straight Edge Leader has been added to the lineup of this week’s WWE Raw where he would finally spill the beans on signing with one main roster brand.

A few weeks ago on WWE Raw, Nia Jax came face to face with Becky Lynch in a backstage segment. Jax bragged about breaking her past adversary’s face 5 years ago. In reply, she reminded Nia of what happened after that incident,

“I went on to win the main event of WrestleMania and you went on to get fired.”

Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Soon Entering Free Agency Status

Then on last week’s WWE Raw, Becky Lynch came out and confronted Nia Jax which kept the fans excited to witness a full-length between the two who had so much history. As it appears, Lynch is all set to reignite her longstanding rivalry with Jax, she now plans on calling her out, this week, a segment that has officially been added to the show.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will face Maxxine Dupri from Alpha Academy in a non-title match which marks the biggest match of the latter’s career on WWE Raw since training with Otis and Chad Gable. Cody Rhodes will be taking on Shinsuke Nakamura while Drew McIntyre will be squaring off against Jey Uso, again.

WWE Raw December 11 episode match card

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
* Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri (Non-Title Bout)
* Becky Lynch calls out Nia Jax
* CM Punk returns

Tagged:

Becky Lynch

cm punk

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Related Article
Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns
Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

Dec 11, 2023, 7:00 PM

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person&#8221; In Real Life
WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person” In Real Life

Dec 11, 2023, 6:51 PM

Charlotte Flair Finds It Hard To Pick A Favorite From All Of Her WWE Wrestlemania Matches
Charlotte Flair Finds It Hard To Pick A Favorite From All Of Her WWE Wrestlemania Matches

Dec 11, 2023, 6:46 PM

Ex WWE Diva Deonna Purrazzo Reveals The “Most Perfect Wrestling Match” Of Her Career
Ex WWE Diva Deonna Purrazzo Reveals The “Most Perfect Wrestling Match” Of Her Career

Dec 11, 2023, 6:41 PM

WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode
WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode

Dec 11, 2023, 2:04 PM

Concern About Charlotte Flair Following Injury On December 11 WWE Smackdown
Concern About Charlotte Flair Following Injury On December 11 WWE Smackdown

Dec 11, 2023, 1:50 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy