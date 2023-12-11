Shawn Michaels Caught Off-Guard By McKenzie Mitchell’s Sudden WWE Release

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Shawn Michaels Caught Off-Guard By McKenzie Mitchell’s Sudden WWE Release

All

WWE

Shawn Michaels Caught Off-Guard By McKenzie Mitchell’s Sudden WWE Release

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 11, 2023 at 1:55 PM

Shawn Michaels Caught Off-Guard By McKenzie Mitchell’s Sudden WWE Release

McKenzie Mitchell has widely been touted as one most popular hosting figures in today’s WWE programming. Mostly working on NXT TV, she was touted to be a future mainstay figure on the WWE main roster but she is no longer with the company. A few days ago, the released star herself took to social media to inform about her departure from the company, a move that literally shocked the WWE fans given how much she used to be a popular face.

“Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for WWE NXT (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens,” McKenzie Mitchell wrote in a heartfelt post.

“Someone Called Me Dumb,” WWE’s Cathy Kelley On Dealing With Negativity

Soon after the latest round of cuts were announced by the WWE which impacted some people in office positions, NXT head-honcho Shawn Michaels talked about the incident and she was admittedly surprised about McKenzie Mitchell being a part of the cuts. HBK noted that she will always be part of the NXT family during a recent media call,

“It was something that obviously took me by surprise as well. My understanding is there’s just some areas where we have overlapping jobs, and there were going to be changes. There are a lot of things that go on within this company that are way above me. This obviously was one of them.”

McKenzie Mitchell had a long history with the WWE NXT brand

McKenzie Mitchell has a substantial history with the WWE NXT brand mainly due to her relationship status as married to NXT commentator Vic Joseph. The two met while working on the brand and tied the knot after dating for more than a year. Apart from interviewing on the NXT scene, she was also seen co-hosting WWE’s The Bump.

Several reports in recent times noted that WWE has started the first round of talent releases after completing its merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings back in September and that has essentially caused a series of cuts from the new company. McKenzie Mitchell just happens to be one of the dozens of employees who were released in the divisions that were considered redundant after the merger.

Tagged:

McKenzie Mitchell

shawn michaels

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

Related Article
Shawn Michaels Caught Off-Guard By McKenzie Mitchell’s Sudden WWE Release
Shawn Michaels Caught Off-Guard By McKenzie Mitchell’s Sudden WWE Release

Dec 11, 2023, 1:55 PM

NXT Deadline 2023: Cora Jade Returns After WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Match
NXT Deadline 2023: Cora Jade Returns After WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Dec 10, 2023, 10:42 AM

Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Soon Entering Free Agency Status
Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Soon Entering Free Agency Status

Dec 8, 2023, 7:24 PM

&#8220;I Definitely Feel Like It&#8217;s Not Needed,” Top Female Talent On Veterans Arriving On WWE NXT
“I Definitely Feel Like It’s Not Needed,” Top Female Talent On Veterans Arriving On WWE NXT

Dec 7, 2023, 11:52 AM

WWE NXT: Update On Nikkita Lyons’ Mystery Attacker After December 5 Return
WWE NXT: Update On Nikkita Lyons’ Mystery Attacker After December 5 Return

Dec 6, 2023, 7:45 PM

NXT Deadline 2023: Big Debut Match Announced As Opener Of WWE PLE
NXT Deadline 2023: Big Debut Match Announced As Opener Of WWE PLE

Dec 6, 2023, 7:37 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy