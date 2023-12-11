Shawn Michaels Caught Off-Guard By McKenzie Mitchell’s Sudden WWE Release

McKenzie Mitchell has widely been touted as one most popular hosting figures in today’s WWE programming. Mostly working on NXT TV, she was touted to be a future mainstay figure on the WWE main roster but she is no longer with the company. A few days ago, the released star herself took to social media to inform about her departure from the company, a move that literally shocked the WWE fans given how much she used to be a popular face.

“Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for WWE NXT (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens,” McKenzie Mitchell wrote in a heartfelt post.

Soon after the latest round of cuts were announced by the WWE which impacted some people in office positions, NXT head-honcho Shawn Michaels talked about the incident and she was admittedly surprised about McKenzie Mitchell being a part of the cuts. HBK noted that she will always be part of the NXT family during a recent media call,

“It was something that obviously took me by surprise as well. My understanding is there’s just some areas where we have overlapping jobs, and there were going to be changes. There are a lot of things that go on within this company that are way above me. This obviously was one of them.”

McKenzie Mitchell had a long history with the WWE NXT brand

McKenzie Mitchell has a substantial history with the WWE NXT brand mainly due to her relationship status as married to NXT commentator Vic Joseph. The two met while working on the brand and tied the knot after dating for more than a year. Apart from interviewing on the NXT scene, she was also seen co-hosting WWE’s The Bump.

Several reports in recent times noted that WWE has started the first round of talent releases after completing its merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings back in September and that has essentially caused a series of cuts from the new company. McKenzie Mitchell just happens to be one of the dozens of employees who were released in the divisions that were considered redundant after the merger.