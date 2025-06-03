WWE Worlds Collide 2025 will be expectedly a cross-brand show where surprise appearances from the WWE and the newly added AAA brand under the TKO banner will be seen. Henceforth, WWE has also billed this event as NXT-AAA Worlds Collide. It also appears that other WWE brand roster members and even TNA wrestlers could be in attendance at the show.

In the latest, it’s been revealed that WWE could be planning a surprise segment featuring Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at this weekend’s WWE Worlds Collide 2025 event in Los Angeles. Sources familiar with the creative direction of the show informed Fightful Select that both of these superstars have been discussed for an appearance.

While no indication was given about the detailing of the segment, the assumption is that Dominik will make his heel persona felt at WWE Worlds Collide 2025, claiming to be the greatest Mexican wrestler to amp things up with any of the AAA wrestlers in attendance. Even his dad, Rey Mysterio could be there to confront him.

The report noted that the current idea is to have a segment featuring Liv and Dominik and not a match. However, the plans could still change before the event.

Dominik Mysterio isn’t currently scheduled for a match at Money in the Bank PLE set for the same venue as WWE Worlds Collide 2025 on the same night. Liv Morgan competed in a Money in the Bank qualifier on last night’s Raw, but her opponent, Stephanie Vaquer won that qualifier and thus wiped out the chances of Liv’s appearance at MITB.

Vaquer will also team up with Lola Vice to take on AAA’s Dalys and Chik Tormenta in a tag team match at WWE Worlds Collide 2025. Chad Gable will also work two shows, this Saturday night, as he’ll take on El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship earlier in the day at NXT-AAA PLE before competing as Americano in the Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match.

WWE Worlds Collide 2025 Match Card

WWE Worlds Collide 2025 marks the fourth installment of the Worlds Collide series, but this coming edition would be a crossover one after WWE’s acquisition of AAA in April 2025. Held as part of Money in the Bank weekend, this show will feature NXT and AAA competitors at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable

– NXT North American Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Rey Fenix vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Laredo Kid

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel & Berto) vs. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano & Psycho Clown

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice vs. Dalys & Chik Tormenta