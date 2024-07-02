The romantic saga between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio took a dramatic turn on the WWE Raw May 27 episode after Morgan kissed Mysterio to take things to the next level. A lot has happened between the two since then including last night’s episode of WWE’s flagship show where Dom again inadvertently ended up helping Morgan to continue with her title reign.

In one of the major attractions of this week’s WWE Raw, the Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan successfully defended her title against current rival Zelina Vega in her overall second defense of this ongoing run. Dominik Mysterio came out during the match as he wanted to make sure that Liv lost the Title. Rey Mysterio also came out to push Dom and play the neutralizer’s role in favor of Zelina.

Liv took out Rey with a dropkick as the referee was distracted when Dominik gave Zelina a steel chair to use it in his favor. But Zelina refused to utilize it and instead threw it to the face of Dominik to send him off the apron. Liv took advantage of this distraction and successfully hit the Ob-Livion finishing maneuver to secure the victory on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan helped Dominik to win Wrestlemania rematch

Later the night on WWE Raw, Liv returned the favor as she appeared at ringside during the WrestleMania 39 rematch between Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Liv and Zelina got into a brawl to provide a distraction which allowed Dominik to secure the win.

In a spot during this match, Dom confronted Morgan at ringside as Rey delivered him with a sliding kick which led Morgan to fall on top of Morgan to create a non-PG moment on the show. Morgan wasn’t letting Dominik move from the position until Rey came out of the ring and pulled him back into the match. That being said, it’s safe to say that this week’s WWE Raw was indeed all about Liv and Dom’s love saga.

This romantic angle on WWE Raw is garnering solid reaction from the fans and the company further wants to capitalize on it as they have released new merchandise based on Morgan and Dominik Mysterio’s kiss.