The wait was long for the WWE NXT Universe to see Blake Monroe appear in the ring during the June 17 episode at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She appeared in the main event segment, coming out through the ramp with a fresh entrance song, but her first physical confrontation in the ring didn’t end pleasantly, after all.

WWE NXT GM Ava introduced Blake Monroe FKA Mariah May, in AEW for her contract signing. Upon coming out in a black dress, Monroe delivered a promo by putting over WWE’s third brand for having the best women’s division. Keeping her ‘Glamour’ gimmick intact, Monroe teased the audience with a sexual act as she couldn’t wait to jump into bed with the talent in the WWE that’s been her dream job.

Promising to raise the bar and turn heads, Monroe then signed the WWE NXT contract with a custom pink pen to complement her character. Soon enough, Fatal Influence – NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, joined by Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, came out to interrupt the segment.

WWE NXT: Fatal Influence destroyed Blake Monroe

Jayne cut a heel promo on GM Ava kissing Monroe’s a** since her arrival on WWE NXT. She kept on taking shots at Monroe, which led the newest roster member to slap her in the face. Fallon Henley attacked Blake, who fought back, but the numbers game was too much. Jacy and Fallon then double-chokeslammed Blake through the contract table to end the segment.

This was retribution on Fatal Influence’s part as Monroe tried to steal the spotlight from Jacy Jayne during her debut on WWE NXT on the June 3 episode. The likes of Lainey Reed, Jordynne Grace, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, & Lash Legend claimed their cases to become the first challenger for Jayne when Monroe stood on the balcony of the WWE PC and claimed to be the next NXT women’s champion.

Soon after, it was revealed that WWE signed the former-Mariah May from All Elite Wrestling to a new contract. Then, on the June 10 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, May officially adopted the new identity in the WWE, Blake Monroe.