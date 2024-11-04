Within 48 hours of winning the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship, Liv Morgan will receive a new challenger for her women’s world title on WWE Raw, this week. Set to emanate from Saudi Arabia for the very first time, WWE’s flagship show will present a packed edition with the headliner match being confirmed in the form of this multi-person match to find Gunther’s next opponent.

Scheduled for USA Network prime-time airing slot, tonight, WWE Raw November 4 episode will have a fatal-4-way main event to determine the new number-one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship featuring Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Sheamus.

Meanwhile, another multi-person match will also be there to determine the next challenger for Liv Morgan and her women’s world championship. This revelation comes due to WWE Raw’s early taping from Saudi Arabia which was already over, last night and Sescoops presented us with the spoilers from those tapings.

WWE Raw: Spoiler On Next World Heavyweight Title Feud After November 4 Episode

Spoilers revealed from contender’s match for Liv Morgan’s world title

Per the source, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan opened this week’s WWE Raw and declared that her Revenge Tour is officially over now that she’s claimed dual championships following Crown Jewel win over Nia Jax. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair came out to confront her and Raquel Rodriguez.

Liv Morgan tried to stir the pot between the duo since they were not on the same page with each other despite their title retention in a fatal-4-way at Crown Jewel. After some verbal exchange, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce then announced that a battle royal would be held to determine the next challenger for the Women’s World Championship.

IYO SKY of DAMAGE CTRL won the battle royal to earn the right to challenge Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship. SKY eliminated Lyra Valkyria to win the match and earn the future title match opportunity that could be waiting for her at Survivor Series.

In one of the co-main-events of Crown Jewel 2024 WWE PLE, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from Raw defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax from Smackdown to become the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. Since the win, the dual champion has been claiming to be the greatest women’s champion in WWE history.