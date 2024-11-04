Within 48 hours after failing to win the Crown Jewel Championship, Gunther will receive a new challenger for his world title on WWE Raw. Set to emanate from Saudi Arabia for the very first time, WWE’s flagship show will present a packed edition with the headliner match being confirmed in the form of this multi-person match to find Gunther’s next opponent.

As confirmed during this past Saturday night’s Crown Jewel WWE premium live event, a fatal-4-way match to determine a new number-one contender to Gunther’s World Heavyweight Championship will be on the match card of WWE Raw. The four superstars scheduled for the match are Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Sheamus.

As mentioned above, this coming match as well as the entire episode of WWE Raw has been taped from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the same venue that also hosted the 2024 edition of Crown Jewel premium live event and it will air on the USA Network, tonight from the usual time-slot of 8 PM ET.

Spoilers ahead regarding the November 4 episode of WWE Raw

Sescoops has revealed the spoilers from the already taped WWE Raw episode in Saudi Arabia and the outcome that this fatal-4-way had. Per the revelation, Damian Priest won this match to earn a title shot against Gunther. No update is currently there on whether Priest will get his championship match opportunity at the upcoming WWE premium live event, Survivor Series, later this month.

It was also revealed that after the match was over, Bronson Reed attacked Seth Rollins and put him through a table. This comes after Rollins defeated Reed in their match at Crown Jewel but Reed declared that he’s not done yet with The Visionary. The November 4 episode of WWE Raw ended with a staredown between Priest and Gunther in the wake of their upcoming championship bout.

Priest won the world heavyweight title at Wrestlemania XL in April. Then at Summerslam in August, Gunther defeated Priest for the world title to begin his first world title reign in the WWE. Gunther earned that title following his King of the Ring tournament win in May. Following WWE Raw, the Gunther vs. Priest rematch should officially be announced.