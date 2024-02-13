sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

WWE

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Liv Morgan Qualifies To Start Revenge Tour

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Liv Morgan Qualifies To Start Revenge Tour

Arindam Pal

Feb 13, 2024 at 2:18 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Liv Morgan Qualifies To Start Revenge Tour

WWE women’s division is gearing up to compete in a gimmick match in the form of the Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup within two weeks from now. One of the most popular babyfaces of the current WWE roster, Liv Morgan has now joined them inside the structure where she could pursue her dream of competing in a Wrestlemania championship match.

Liv Morgan defeated Zoey Stark to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match on the latest episode of Raw. After a back-and-forth bout, she was able to put away Stark with the ObLivion finisher, and following the win she has now admitted to kick off a revenge tour on the Road to Wrestlemania 40.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: New Men’s Chamber Match Participants Revealed

Morgan returned to WWE TV by participating in the women’s Royal Rumble match, last month. She managed to reach the final two spots before finally getting eliminated by the eventual winner, Bayley. Before this return, Morgan was out with an arm injury that was caused by Rhea Ripley, last July in a vicious chair attack. So, Ripley already had a target on her back as the former Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Heading into this week’s Raw, a report surfaced revealing the six women who will enter the Elimination Chamber and Morgan was one of those names. On this coming episode of Smackdown, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton are expected to join Morgan and the other two participants, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair who have already joined the fray. Jade Cargill is the sixth and final expected participant for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup.

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock To Adopt New Gimmick On Road To WWE PLE

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event will take place at the Optus Stadium on Saturday, February 24th in Perth, Australia and air live on Peacock and WWE Network. The updated match card for the show goes as follows,

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax
* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. 3 More TBA
* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. 2 More TBA
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Tagged:

elimination chamber

liv morgan

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE’s The Undertaker Saves Michelle McCool After Sudden Mishap In Gym
WWE’s The Undertaker Saves Michelle McCool After Sudden Mishap In Gym

Feb 16, 2024, 2:06 PM

WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Main Event Change Hinted By Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Main Event Change Hinted By Roman Reigns

Feb 16, 2024, 2:01 PM

Elimination Chamber 2024: Spoilers on top names appearing at WWE PLE
Elimination Chamber 2024: Spoilers on top names appearing at WWE PLE

Feb 15, 2024, 2:25 PM

“It’s Our Love Letter To Wrestling,” Natalya Neidhart Speaks On Her Wrestling Dungeon
“It’s Our Love Letter To Wrestling,” Natalya Neidhart Speaks On Her Wrestling Dungeon

Feb 13, 2024, 6:39 PM

Ronda Rousey’s Claims About Vince McMahon In WWE Reportedly True
Ronda Rousey’s Claims About Vince McMahon In WWE Reportedly True

Feb 13, 2024, 6:34 PM

Charlotte Flair Admittedly “Ahead Of Schedule” In Regards To WWE Return
Charlotte Flair Admittedly “Ahead Of Schedule” In Regards To WWE Return

Feb 13, 2024, 6:29 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy