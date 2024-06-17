Fresh off a raucous experience from the Clash at the Castle premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland, WWE Raw will now move forward to the next destination, that’s the 2024 edition of Money in the Bank premium live event. This is going to be yet another PLE on WWE’s part outside the United States skirts.

From the very beginning, Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event has been promoted as part of a triple-header weekend for WWE in Toronto, Ontario, Canada from July 5-7, with SmackDown on Friday, July 5, Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 6, and NXT Heatwave on Sunday, July 7 from the Scotiabank Arena.

On tonight’s WWE Raw, a set of qualifiers are expected to take place to start filling up the fray for the Money in the Bank ladder matches. While there’s no specific announcement is there regarding the lineups for the show, the general belief is that two qualifiers will be there on tonight’s episode from the men’s as well as from the women’s division.

New Day’s Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross has been announced for this week’s WWE Raw as a result of the latter name trying to recruit the former in his Final Testament faction. Last week, Woods and Kofi Kingston came out to prevent Kross from interfering in the AOP vs. Awesome Truth world tag title match. After this, Kross issued a warning to Woods in a WWE.com digital exclusive stating the following,

“You don’t really think you’re going to get there. And it’s not because you’re not talented enough. It’s because there is a ceiling over your head. It’s the same ceiling Final Testament has been fighting against since we came back and you just… I’m going to start swearing, I gotta to get out of here, guys. I can’t let this one slide, Woods.”

A singles match between Carlito and Dragon Lee has been announced to continue Carlito’s feud with LWO. Plus, several teases have been made where the mystery persona behind the ongoing QR codes could finally be revealed on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw June 17 episode match card

The June 17 episode of WWE Raw will take place at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Money in the Bank qualifying matches to begin with lineups TBA

– Dragon Lee vs. Carlito

– Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

– Reveal of QR code mystery teased