Ahead of his title match opportunity this weekend, Logan Paul will be appearing on this week’s WWE Raw to drag some more heat toward himself. This comes after he recently addressed the negativity around himself from the fans who apparently wanted him to get fired amid the post-Wrestlemania 41 cuts from the roster.

Paul announced his WWE Raw appearance news via social media last night, writing, “They’re gonna let me cook tomorrow on Netflix.”

They’re gonna let me cook tomorrow on @Netflix 👀 pic.twitter.com/xMgXIrwzza — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 18, 2025

Back on the May 5 edition of WWE Raw, Paul attacked Jey Uso and is now scheduled to challenge Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. It will be the overall third time that he would be challenging for a world title in the WWE after suffering losses to Cody Rhodes at King & Queen of the Ring 2024 and to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Punches Heckler After Losing At NWA Crockett Cup 2025

With Paul’s appearance on WWE Raw, Uso has to be extra careful about his physical well-being as he’s already dealing with the two top heels of the brand, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. On tonight’s show, Uso is also scheduled to face Breakker in a non-title match after the last couple of weeks’ altercation between the two.

In a major attraction on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Money in the Bank qualifying matches will also begin from the red brand. Originally, the qualifiers began from the Friday, May 16 episode of SmackDown with Solo Sikoa and Alexa Bliss becoming the first two names to qualify for the annual MITB ladder match. No competitors for tonight’s MITB qualifiers have been announced, thus far.

AJ Styles and PENTA will be in action in a tag team match on the show, which is rumored to produce Liv Morgan’s return on board after she’s done with her film shoot in Japan. However, there’s still no official news on the comeback on WWE’s part.

WWE Raw May 19 episode match card

The May 19 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, serving as the final episode before May’s Saturday Night’s Main Event Specials in the Memorial Day weekend. The currently announced match card for the weekly show goes as follows,

– World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match

– Money in the Bank qualifying matches

– Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

– AJ Styles and Penta vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

– Logan Paul will appear