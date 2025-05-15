The post-Money in the Bank 2025 episode of WWE Raw, next month, might turn out to be pretty big to set things up for the upcoming Saudi Arabia premium live event season. A world championship match has already been declared for the night, followed by the addition of the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

Now, news is out about this particular WWE Raw becoming even more high-profile, with chances higher than ever around Goldberg’s return. Per the recent updates, the Hall of Famer’s name has been floated internally as he could be gearing up for a return. After his tense showdown with GUNTHER at WWE Bad Blood, many do expect a match between the two to be in the pipeline.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan To Return On May 19 Episode Upon Wrapping Shoot?

WWE Raw: Goldberg vs. Gunther match setup happening on June 9 episode?

Amid all the speculations, the upcoming rematch between GUNTHER and Jey Uso on the June 9th episode of WWE Raw in Phoenix, Arizona, has raised eyebrows. Per the rumors, it could be setting up a future confrontation involving Goldberg. While it’s not confirmed, the assumption is that WWE is planning an angle on that night featuring Goldberg and Gunther.

As such, WWE could be positioning GUNTHER for a big angle coming out of WWE Raw just after Money in the Bank, considering that the Saudi Arabia PLE, Night of Champions, would be their next destination in late June. Given how Saudi PLEs demand star powers on the card, it’s easy to believe that Goldberg will be a handy name for the show.

While speaking during a Q&A session on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes was asked about this Gunther vs. Jey Uso rematch being booked on WWE Raw after Money in the Bank, and the source noted that it’s because GUNTHER is owed a rematch, and the match will help set up a new storyline revolving around the Ring General, and possibly Goldberg,

“I believe the rematch is because GUNTHER is owed a rematch, and there will be an angle coming out of that involving GUNTHER — just a way to get him off the Money in the Bank card and onto a big Monday Night Raw to set something else up.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Goldberg’s last match in the WWE was a loss to Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and for the time being, a return to the ring against GUNTHER would up the stakes for him. For the time being, we will have to wait for the WWE Raw episode in Phoenix, Arizona, in about four weeks to know more about WWE’s plans.