Jey Uso is already set for his next World Heavyweight Championship defense, and if he wins that match, his next target will be waiting on WWE Raw. As seen in the latest bygone episode of WWE’s flagship show on Netflix, another world title match has seemingly been confirmed for the very next episode following the annual Money in the Bank premium live event.

Over on the May 12 episode of WWE Raw, Jey Uso addressed Logan Paul ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match on Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. Jey said that Logan is going to get the treatment and that he will remain champion after this weekend’s show.

Gunther interrupted the promo session on WWE Raw and said that Jey achieved the impossible at WrestleMania 41, but unlike him, Jey is not a natural champion, and that Jey’s title reign won’t last. Backfiring those comments, Jey rallied the crowd with the Yeet chants and made it sure that it was his place and he’d be running things in the WWE.

WWE Raw: Gunther to receive Wrestlemania rematch on June 9 episode

The Ring General further revealed that he spoke to the general manager of the show, Adam Pearce, and secured a future title match opportunity. He will face the winner of Jey vs. Logan for the World Heavyweight Title on the June 9th episode of WWE Raw, that’s the post-Money in the Bank episode in Phoenix, Arizona at the PHX Arena.

Previously, Uso defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41 last month, ending Gunther’s eight-month run that started by defeating Damian Priest at last August’s SummerSlam. Uso first defended his world title on last week’s WWE Raw against Seth Rollins, a match that witnessed a DQ-end following CM Punk’s interference.

For the time being, Jey is slated for his second title defense at Saturday Night’s Main Event against Logan Paul. Given his win in that match, he would move on to his third title defense against Gunther in about four weeks from now on WWE Raw in a rematch from Wrestlemania. This is the first-ever singles title run of Jey in the WWE to solidify his “Main Event Jey Uso” moniker.