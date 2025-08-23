The go-home episode of WWE Raw for Clash in Paris takes place this coming Monday night, airing live globally on Netflix, with some of the major stars in attendance. While a set of earlier announcements already came about the show, the latest one is an attention-seeker, as none other than Roman Reigns was added to the show.

It was announced during this Friday’s SmackDown in Dublin that The OTC1 will open things up on WWE Raw, scheduled for Birmingham. The move comes following what transpired on this week’s red brand show in the closing segment. Reigns came out to make the save for his cousin Jey Uso, while continuing his rivalry with the members of The Vision.

In the main event of the August 18 episode of WWE Raw, Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules Match. Due to the No-DQ stipulation of the match, utter chaos ensued with multiple interferences during the contest. Jey had Bron pinned, but Bronson Reed pulled the referee out of the ring and attacked Jey.

LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk also followed them to beat each other down in the ring. Roman Reigns was out last in the scenario as he downed Breakker with a Spear before hitting Reed with the Superman Punch. Jey hit a frog splash on Breakker through the table for the win.

The last moments of WWE Raw witnessed Reigns issue a challenge to Reed for a match at Clash in Paris on August 30. Reed, dubbing himself the new Tribal Thief, has since accepted the challenge, and that match has been officially announced. In recent weeks, Reed had not attacked Reigns on multiple occasions, but had also stolen a couple of pairs of Reigns’ shoes in the process to put them around his neck.

WWE Raw August 25 episode match card

On the road to the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event, WWE has already embarked on a tour around different cities across the United Kingdom since last night. WWE Raw August 25 episode falls within that tour, emanating live from the BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England. The currently set match card for the weekly show on Netflix goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns to open the show

– Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

– Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

– Nikki Bella appears