For a long time now, Maxxine Dupri has been paired up with the Alpha Academy – Otis and Akira Tozawa, and they function as a babyface trio on WWE Raw. Under this group, her growth as a WWE Superstar has definitely been remarkable. While her wrestling aspirations are yet to be fulfilled to the expectations, fans especially love her bond with Otis, and some of them might also want to see them as lovebirds.

Addressing that notion, Maxxine Dupri has opened up about whether WWE ever had plans for her and Otis to get romantically involved on television. Speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, the WWE Raw Superstar was asked if there were ever any plans to insert her and Otis into a romantic storyline, and the response was negative.

Maxxine Dupri believes Otis-Mandy Rose love angle was too good in WWE

Surprisingly, Maxxine Dupri revisited Otis’ past storyline with Mandy Rose, which became widely popular among the WWE Universe and never got a proper finish. As such, she believes that the story with Mandy Rose was so well-received that it’s hard to topple that one. Plus, she wasn’t aware of any such plans on WWE Raw linking her and Otis. She assumed that perhaps something was discussed, but it happened without her knowing.

“Not that I know of. What’s his secret? I mean he’s just a lovable guy. Yeah, he is. He’s a lovable oaf. I don’t know that that’s ever been on the table,” stated Maxxine Dupri.

“Maybe it has been and I was unaware. But I also think they probably feel like the story with him and Mandy was so good. Yeah, it was. Like we don’t gotta, you know, gotta let that one live on its own, I think.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Previously, Mandy Rose also commented on the comparisons between herself and Maxxine Dupri given that both of these two names share a lovable relationship with Otis, and admitted how she found the Alpha Academy entertaining. With the focus on WWE Raw being on Dupri’s work with Alpha Academy and her growth in the ring, no one is in opposition to a lovey-dovey angle with Otis, after all.

To improve in-ring performances, Maxxine Dupri sought the attention of Natalya Neidhart in the early part of 2025. Mostly being stuck in valeting superstars wasn’t the job she was looking forward to, and hence, she also wanted to have training at the Dungeon 2.0 run by the veteran WWE Raw talent. This only showcases her willpower to lear,n which was previously praised by Natalya.