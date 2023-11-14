WWE Raw: More Randy Orton Arrival Teases Dropped On November 13 Episode

Weeks of teases have been there on WWE Raw regarding Drew McIntyre taking the sides of Judgment Day. The move became a reality last night when the slow-burn heel-turn for the star took place as he shook hands with the self-proclaimed leader of the heel faction.

A back-and-forth bout for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship took place in the main event of WWE Raw where the champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor retained against former champs Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The challengers were this close to recapturing the gold for Cody and Uso’s 1D move on Balor.

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre Joins Judgment Day Before 2023 WarGames Match

Things got chaotic on WWE Raw after Priest blasted Rhodes into the ring post, and then chokeslam-ed him onto the apron. Priest was then hit by a flying Uso over the top rope. As Uso recovered, McIntyre arrived to share a staredown with The Bloodline member. McIntyre then smashed Uso with a Claymore and sent him back to the ring, allowing Balor to roll him up for the title retention.

For weeks now, Drew McIntyre shared an ongoing grudge against Jey Uso as the latter played a pivotal role in preventing him from becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by defeating Roman Reigns, last year.

Randy Orton’s 20-Year Streak On The Line At WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes teases bringing back Randy Orton

After WWE Raw went off the air, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso remained in the ring to entertain the audience present in Washington, DC. The American Nightmare also featured in a promo against The Judgment Day that he has friends which evidently signaled that Randy Orton’s return is on the cards. Plus, this promo also ensued some “Randy Orton” chants from the crowd.

Just before WWE Raw went off the air, Rhea Ripley exchanged a handshake with Drew McIntyre, confirming the alliance and it also allowed the Judgment Day to have a fifth member on their side for the WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

On the flip side, Fightful Select had already noted the possible fifth member of the babyface team and stated that as of a few months ago, this mystery figure was supposed to be the returning Randy Orton. It was also noted that plans could change at Survivor Series 2023 but for the time being, the storyline on WWE Raw is moving in a direction for this impending return.