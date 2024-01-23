WWE Raw Moving Into Netflix Starting From January 2025

Business will be booming for TKO with one of the flagship shows under their banner, WWE Raw finding a new foothold on one of the major streaming international platforms. After Smackdown and WWE NXT found new homes in the fall of 2023, the wait for the premium pro wrestling show’s new home was up in the air.

WWE has now taken to drop a bombshell on its Corporate website. It was revealed that Netflix has announced a groundbreaking long-term partnership that will air WWE Raw on a weekly basis on the global streaming platform. Starting in January 2025, Netflix will exclusively be the host of WWE’s flagship show in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Latin America, with expansion to additional territories in due course.

In addition to WWE Raw, the deal will also include content from SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO, pointed out the extensive and mainstream nature of the partnership, stating that it brings WWE’s product with Netflix’s global reach, securing significant and predictable economics for years to come.

“This deal is transformative,” said Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO on WWE Raw finding a new home. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

This partnership is one that will break new ground, and take @WWE to new heights. Thrilled to bring #WWERaw to @Netflix, coming January 2025. Now we change the game!!!! https://t.co/ridOlqq0Gc — Triple H (@TripleH) January 23, 2024

Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria also expressed excitement about bringing WWE products to Netflix as he expected to deliver more joy and value to both WWE and Netflix audiences,

“We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix. By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members.”

WWE Raw has just delivered the 1600th episode this week, retaining its level to be the cornerstone program in sports entertainment since its debut in 1993. The show is currently billed as the No. 1 on USA Network, drawing 17.5 million unique viewers annually, and performs strongly in the 18-49 demographic.