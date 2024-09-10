Starting from 2012, WWE Raw was expanded to three hours and it remained that way for over a decade. In a changed circumstance, that larger status for the flagship show of the WWE will be withheld for some time as it moves back to two hours just before the huge Netflix move at the beginning of 2025.

During the latest episode of WWE Raw, the latest voice of the show, Joe Tessitore announced that starting on October 7, the red brand episodes will start at its normal 8 PM ET time and end at 10 PM ET. This change will remain constant through the end of the year since the final episode on the USA Network gets hosted on December 30.

Following the USA episode finale, WWE Raw will officially move to Netflix starting with the January 6 episode. There have also been rumors that WWE content might start airing on the OTT platform before that date but there’s no confirmation about the same.

WWE Raw’s original deal with USA Network runs through this week

While the original deal for WWE Raw broadcast on the USA Network runs through, next month, it was renewed in May for a brief period. Through this, WWE reached a deal to stay with the USA Network for the blue brand airing through the end of the year. Staying on this same platform, it has been a three-hour program since 2012, starting with the show’s 1,000th episode. Before that, it used to be a two-hour program since 1997.

As WWE Raw prepares this transition to Netflix, Triple H has expressed confidence that fans will embrace this move without any issues. This doesn’t stop any speculation about how the WWE product will continue to evolve after this move as the product expects to go into non-PG mode. With endless possibilities, the excitement is building for good.

WWE Raw isn’t the only weekly programming that will be moved around from their current home as their new television deals begin, imminently. Smackdown will move to the USA Network starting this Friday after being shifted from FOX. NXT will leave USA for CW starting on October 1. Meanwhile, this is the WWE week on USA with three WWE programming airing on the network.