CM Punk was not present on the latest episode of WWE Raw as he’s selling the kayfabe attack laid out by Drew McIntyre, last week. But he will be back, next week to resume the build in the ongoing feud as confirmed on the latest episode.

It’s been confirmed that the Straight Edge Leader will return to WWE Raw on the next episode which will be his first appearance since it was confirmed that he will be competing against Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match that takes place at Bad Blood 2024.

In one of the co-main-events of Bash in Berlin, CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre to settle the score with him in singles competitions. Soon after the match, there were indications that the winner of the bygone Strap Match might just want to pursue the world championship in the WWE.

However, on the follow-up episode of WWE Raw, from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Punk’s celebration for the win was interrupted by McIntyre who launched a vicious attack. McIntyre slammed him on the commentary table before being taken back to the ring where McIntyre took back Punk’s bracelet and proceeded to tear it before putting the beads into Punk’s mouth.

Punk was thereafter stretchered out of WWE Raw, last week which set up their upcoming bout at WWE Bad Blood which is taking place on Saturday, October 5. Punk and McIntyre have a 1-1 record against each other heading into the PLE which marks this one to be a rubber match.

Apart from Punk’s return, a World Tag Team title match between Finn Balor & JD McDonagh and The New Day has also been announced. It will be the first time that a televised title defense will be happening for the reigning champions Balor & McDonagh who became the title holders in June.

WWE Raw September 16 episode match card

The September 16 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon and the currently confirmed segments for the show go as follows,

– CM Punk returns

– World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) defend against New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)