On a rare occasion, WWE Raw will visit the famous Madison Square Garden for a television taping within a couple of months from now. Just like the latest bygone live event at the venue, CM Punk is going to be a major attraction for the audience on this upcoming night. WWE has now arranged a special session for the fans to meet the superstar that comes with a hefty price tag.

On Location has recently announced the sale of Priority VIP Packages for the upcoming WWE Raw taping at Madison Square Garden in New York City set for March 10. The highlight of the package is a private meet and greet session with CM Punk.

Priced at $1,750 per person, this package offers exclusive perks like seating at row 1 within the Madison Premium Club, ensuring a front view of the action on WWE Raw. Additionally, the package includes in-club WWE talent visits which increases the chance to meet other star powers.

This package will also cover all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages as a bonus for the purchasers who will receive an exclusive WWE Raw x Priority Pass gift. While this is an exciting package offered by the WWE, paying $1,750 per person has appeared to be too expensive to some of the fans and it’s one of the company’s tactics to get as much money as possible in special outings.

WWE Raw to visit MSG for the first time in Netflix era in March

On the road to Wrestlemania 41, WWE Raw stopping by at the Madison Square Garden in NY was announced during the December 30 episode that was the final 2024 episode. It’s going to be the first time since The Garden has hosted Raw since 2022, and it will be the first time since WWE’s premier show has taken place from MSG during the Netflix era.

Tickets for this WWE Raw will be going on sale to the general public at 10 AM Eastern time on Friday, January 10. Most recently, WWE was at MSG on Thursday night for its annual post-Christmas house show, headlined by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeating Damian Priest in a steel cage match. CM Punk also featured in the show defeating Ludwig Kaiser in a singles contest.