Royal Rumble 2025 will go bigger as the first WWE premium live event of next year with multiple star powers being involved in it. WWE has already included John Cena in the annual PLE as he will make one final appearance in the Rumble match. Another WWE Hall of Famer is also possibly gearing up for one final such appearance.

In an interview with Bill Apter, Gage Goldberg has expressed confidence in his father’s ability to step into the Royal Rumble 2025 match or face opponents like Gunther on that night if he’s given the chance. The star kid was then asked about his father’s status for the next WWE PLE in 2025 and he stated the following,

“He hasn’t told me that yet, but who knows? He’d definitely do it. He’d be down for anything. They tell him, ‘Okay, you’re gonna fight this guy,’ he’s gonna do it 100%. Go in the Royal Rumble? He’s gonna do it.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE Raw Netflix: Update On The Rock’s Return On Historic January 6 Episode

Moving on in the conversation, Gage Goldberg dismissed concerns about his father’s age, emphasizing his continued gym routine sessions which does fuel up the rumors about Goldberg’s appearance at Royal Rumble 2025. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at Bad Blood, where a staredown with Gunther fueled speculation about a future showdown. Moving on, it was confirmed that Goldberg is slated to have a retirement match, down the line in the WWE.

Wrestlemania 41: Spoiler On Goldberg’s Retirement Match At 2025 WWE PLE

Whereabouts on WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE

Royal Rumble 2025 WWE premium live event will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1. WWE has recently confirmed that the go-home January 31, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown will go down from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the city, the night before the PLE. This set of events marks the beginning of a new partnership between WWE and Indianapolis as the city will host WWE’s three largest stadium events at Lucas Oil Stadium.

WWE will also host another edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event just a week before the Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. After reports previously hinted about two WWE Specials starting from the last week of January, the confirmation came through another report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter.