Within two weeks of winning the women’s championship on WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton will be seen defending the title for the first time but it won’t be a rematch with the former champion Nia Jax. Rather, a new challenger was crowned on the second 3-hour episode of the Friday night show on the USA Network in the form of a multi-time former women’s champion.

On the January 10 episode of WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton celebrated becoming the WWE Women’s Champion. This promo session was interrupted by Nia Jax, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi as all four of them wanted to be her first challenger for the title.

This led WWE Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis to book them in an impromptu Fatal-4-Way match with the winner becoming the new Number-One Contender for the WWE Women’s Championship.

In the multi-person match on WWE Smackdown, Bayley defeated Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax to become the new Number-One Contender and she will now face Tiffany Stratton for the title on next week’s episode. The title match was announced in a backstage segment later in the program by interviewer Byron Saxton.

On the January 3 episode of WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax to become the new WWE women’s champion. As mentioned above, next week will mark her first-ever title defense on the main roster.

Also set for next week’s WWE Smackdown is the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. Los Garza (Angel & Berto) with the winner possibly earning a shot at current WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa). Also, Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline will return on WWE television after his Tribal Combat loss to Roman Reigns on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere, this past Monday night.

WWE Smackdown January 17 episode match card

WWE Smackdown January 17 episode takes place at the Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Bayley

– Solo Sikoa returns

– Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Los Garza (Angel & Berto)