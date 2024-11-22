Amping up the hype for WWE Raw shifting to their platform, Netflix has now released the first official trailer for the same on social media platforms. Last night, they wrote the following on Twitter/X alongside the 30-second video clip that promises highly exciting action on the global OTT platform,

“LIVE Drama, LIVE Heroes, LIVE Action. WWE RAW will be LIVE on Netflix in the US starting January 2025.”

As seen in the above trailer, Netflix used the tagline “you can’t fake this” for WWE Raw programming on their platform. The clip is coming with the Mustard and Migos’ “Pure Water,” featuring several fans and a pair of podcasters yelling in excitement about WWE action.

Top 10 Merchandise Sellers Revealed From Active WWE Roster In 2024

Multiple spots were shown on it in addition to current wrestlers like The Rock, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and others. NXT Champion Trick Williams was also shown in the montage alongside the WWE Raw and Smackdown superstar even though he’s not present on the main roster.

It’s to be noted that Netflix didn’t give the exact date for the premiere of WWE Raw but they instead went with the “January 2025” mention only suggesting that the content was possibly taped before the official date and venue announcement.

WWE Raw Netflix Premiere Location And Ticket Details Officially Announced

Netflix to air Smackdown, and NXT content alongside WWE Raw in UK

While domestically in the US circuit, WWE Raw will be available on Netflix in January, vignettes airing for Netflix UK and Ireland don’t have the aforementioned fans and podcasters as it also promotes SmackDown, NXT, PLEs, and selected “programming & historic PLEs” from the archive after the shift.

While the debut date for WWE Raw on Netflix has long been confirmed for January 6 of next year, the official information regarding the venue on WWE’s part, came this week. Over on social media, it was confirmed that the show having the setup of a premium live event will go down from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Advertised stars include John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and CM Punk for the Los Angeles premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix. Recently Punk expressed his unwillingness to feature in the middle of the poster or promotional material for the premiere due to his inactive role on TV, for the time being.