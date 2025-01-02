The anticipation is getting bigger with each week as the WWE Raw Netflix premiere is approaching closer with a packed card. Some regular additions are being made to the show to make it a historic night to remember for a long time. With a major transition to be observed around WWE content on Netflix, the kick-off show is going to be something monumental.

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has now been added to the Netflix debut episode of WWE Raw. Taking to Twitter, Rhodes himself revealed his schedule for January where it was confirmed that he will be making multiple appearances on three different Raw episodes despite being a Smackdown star power.

This comes as part of WWE’s strategy to maximize star power for their Netflix era. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently revealed that Netflix specifically requested Rhodes’ involvement in their upcoming shows, indicating his role will span both brands. Henceforth, he’s been booked on the coming WWE Raw episodes ahead of Royal Rumble 2025.

The American Nightmare is currently prepping up to defend his title at the Royal Rumble in a ladder match against Kevin Owens. Rhodes’ January appearances on WWE Raw will essentially elevate the excitement for WWE fans ahead of one of the biggest title defenses of his ongoing title reign.

Joe Hendry has been a sensation in the pro-wrestling circuit, lately and fans can’t help wondering if he makes an appearance on the WWE Raw Netflix debut episode, as well. This comes after he won NXT’s “Moment of the Year” award this week and also made a memorable cameo during the episode. Accepting the honor, the charismatic star stated his pendant phrase, “Say his name and he appears” meaning he could be waiting for another appearance in the WWE.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins