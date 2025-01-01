WWE Raw presented one last episode on the USA Network this week, airing, live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas where the final hypes were reserved for the monumental next episode. The flagship show of the WWE hits Netflix, next week and it contains some Wrestlemania-caliber matchups.

Besides, in one of the major attractions on WWE Raw’s premiere episode of Netflix, John Cena will return on television for what appears to be his final run in competition. There have been endless speculations over what WWE could possibly have in store for the former franchise player of the company as he would be a part of the Road to Wrestlemania 41.

Recently, footage of John Cena talking to a fan went viral today, and it looked like the legendary WWE Superstar was sporting his old buzz cut look under the cap. This started rumors that Cena will return with his old look and possibly with his Doctor of Thugonomics character for his WWE retirement tour.

In an update, WWFOldSchool clearly mentioned that the video in question was from 2022 and there’s no update that Cena is going back to his old-school persona when he shows up on television during WWE Raw Netflix debut episode. While his presence is confirmed on the show, there’s no update on what his role on the show is going to be.

WWE Raw Netflix: Will John Cena Be Seen In Competition On January 6 Episode?

This video went viral today and had many people thinking that John Cena is returning with his old buzz cut look. However, this video is from 2022. pic.twitter.com/zMI7wXCstj — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) December 30, 2024

Sami Zayn recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast and highlighted the significance of WWE Raw transitioning to an OTT platform from conventional cable television. Calling it a “game-changer” move, he praised WWE’s ability to adapt to major shifts. He noted that the transition from cable to the streaming giant with global viewing trends should increase WWE’s audience reach.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins