The countdown is on for the historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix, set for the beginning of 2025 to kick off a new era in professional wrestling. This show will undoubtedly change the landscape of sports entertainment as we see it on cable television today. At the same time, the unusual episode will also kick off the Wrestlemania 41 season in style.

WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee recently hyped up WWE Raw’s massive transition to Netflix during an appearance on Dead Meat Presents and this episode, itself was compared to the company’s biggest annual event, Wrestlemania,

“You guys should definitely try to go to that show. It’s gonna be WrestleMania-adjacent. You have to go. If there’s one show to go to, it’s this one.”

WWE Raw – Smackdown – NXT Content In India Moving To Netflix In 2025

When speaking to talent who were at the last WWE Raw taping before Christmas, they weren’t told exactly how long the show would be running upon its arrival on Netflix. Fightful previously asked about the same over the last number of months but they didn’t receive a definite answer although plenty of flexibility was indicated in the new platform in terms of airing.

WWE Raw: Two Semifinal Matches Set For IC Title Tournament On December 30 Episode

However, earlier this week in his weekly update on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the WWE Raw on Netflix will have a runtime of three hours when it premieres on January 6. Interestingly, WWE has yet to confirm the same update although Smackdown has already been converted into a 3-hour show on the USA Network from January 3 episode onward.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic live WWE Netflix premiere episode of Monday Night Raw is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Main Event Match)

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix