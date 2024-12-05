Lola Vice is one of the cross-breed athletes present in the WWE as she comes from a background in Mixed Martial Arts. Previously competing for the UFC promotion, it’s her love for professional wrestling that led her to jump ship to the WWE by signing a contract in 2022. While she’s yet to achieve championship goals in the WWE, she does have big plans if and when she does capture one.

During a recent appearance on the Wayne Ayers Podcast, Lola Vice shared her vision of having a personalized title. She promised to add her signature favorites to any belt that she wins in the future. Referencing her Hispanic connection, she also mentioned how her former NXT co-star Tiffany Stratton debuted a Pink Money in the Bank briefcase in a custom way.

“Of course. I want palm trees on it. I want the pink and blue. I need the vice spin on that belt. It’s so cute,” Lola Vice said when asked about the possibility of having a customized title before citing the example of Tiffany’s Money in the Bank briefcase as inspiration. “Tiffany Stratton customized the Money in the Bank for herself, I would do the same thing.”

Lola Vice had a failed attempt at winning the WWE NXT women’s title

In one of the marquee matches of the NXT Heatwave 2024 WWE premium live event in July, Roxanne Perez defeated Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Despite the best efforts from the challenger, Perez managed to dodge a back-fist attempt by her before connecting with multiple Pop-Rox finishers to win that match.

This was the closest occasion for Lola Vice to have reached the NXT women’s title but her efforts to eventually win it remained the same. Her fierce competitive style in the ring alongside a knack for bringing personality to everything she does is something that the fans admire and time should let her achieve the goals that she has in WWE.

It was admittedly after watching an edition of Wrestlemania that Lola Vice knew that she had to be in a professional wrestling ring. Then she signed a contract in 2022 to witness a meteoric rise on the NXT roster. The success boosted her confidence so much that the star with real name Valerie Laureda made it clear that she would be the best crossover of all time between MMA and professional wrestling.