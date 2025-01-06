The January 6 edition of WWE Raw is going to be historic and is being touted to be the biggest one in history, marking the start of the Netflix era. It promises to be an iconic event, and it’s coming with a loaded card, including none other than The Rock.

A vignette released on WWE’s YouTube channel also featured Stone Cold Steve Austin’s iconic skull graphic, suggesting his surprise return to the show. Plans previously suggested that the WWE Raw Netflix premiere initially had Austin’s surprise appearance reserved on the show, but it’s reportedly been scrapped.

Dr. Chris Featherstone revealed that Austin was initially considered for the show but was ultimately removed from plans. Henceforth, he’s not expected to show up on this monumental WWE Raw premiere on Netflix. Fans will likely continue to hope for his involvement at WrestleMania 41, as plans around him from WrestleMania XL were also canceled at one point.

Austin was last seen on WWE programming in the main event of WrestleMania 38 – Night 1 in 2022, where he came out of retirement after 19 years. On that night, he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match to create history.

On the flip side, Austin’s iconic rival The Rock confirmed that he will be there on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere. In a post on social media, he dedicated the show to his family predecessors and stopped all the speculations regarding his absence.

“I’ll come back home to WWE tomorrow night as we make history on Netflix and begin a new era,” The Rock wrote about the WWE Raw Netflix premiere. “Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way.”

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins

– The Rock to appear