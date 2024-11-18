WWE women superstars are going through a golden phase under Triple H’s booking that could be considered as Women’s Evolution 2.0 after Vince McMahon neglected their presence during his final tenure as the creative head. But with his son-in-law gaining control, the female talents all across the WWE are living up to their full potential with tons of TV time.

As such, the WWE women superstars have now achieved an accolade that was unthinkable to date. Whether or not it was unintentional on WWE’s part, they were put on the headliner spot on all three weekly programming TV shows produced by the company.

In a report, it was revealed by WWFOldSchool that WWE women superstars have featured in all the opening and closing matches of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT programs. The six matches across the shows have been given below,

Raw Opening Match: Damage CTRL defeated Pure Fusion Collective

Raw Closing Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) defeated Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

NXT Opening Match: Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer defeated Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

NXT Closing Match: Fallon Henley (c) defeated Kelani Jordan to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Smackdown Opening Match: Bayley defeated B-Fab and Candice LeRae in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s United States Championship Tournament

Smackdown Closing Match: Nia Jax (c) defeated Naomi to retain the WWE Women’s Championship

WWE women’s United States champion to be crowned at SNME

More historic moments for the WWE Women superstars will shortly be waiting with the inauguration of the women’s United States Championship. Last Friday, WWE CCO Triple H shared a photo of the tournament bracket on social media shortly before SmackDown. It was also announced that the first-ever United States Champion from the women’s side will be crowned at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 in Long Island, New York.

The first-round matches in the WWE women’s US title tournament are already underway from Smackdown onward. Bayley defeated B-Fab and Candice LeRae in a triple threat in this opening bout with the next week’s Smackdown waiting to present Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport.