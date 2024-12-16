A chaotic finish was noticed at the end of Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 as Cody Rhodes had to be stretchered out of the arena. Fans were concerned with the future status of the undisputed champion of the company but thankfully, things were done following the storyline instructions so that his ongoing feud with Kevin Owens could further escalate.

According to the reports of Fightul Select, the post-show attack on Cody Rhodes by Kevin Owens occurred to set up the bridge between Saturday Night’s Main Event and next week’s SmackDown. WWE wanted the live crowd to experience the two rivals to be in action, while also setting up future content for TV viewers.

The footage from the attack will further air on SmackDown which will be a taped edition from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. In the released spoilers, Owens is said to be involved in the show through a backstage segment in a promo session, ensuring that the storyline momentum will be carried through seamlessly.

Owens’ ambush on Cody Rhodes also sparked an intense confrontation with Triple H, who stormed out of the gorilla position and confronted the former Universal Champion. After taking the WWE title belt out of Owens’ hands, the two nearly got physical and the referees stepped in to separate them. The tension between the two is also raising speculations of Triple H’s future in-ring return.

Cody Rhodes not dealing with a broken neck following WWE SNME 2024

Meanwhile, WWE has offered a storyline update on Cody Rhodes, a day after the attack observed on Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE on their website wrote that while his neck wasn’t fractured after taking a devastating piledriver from Owens, it was a bit compressed. As such, the below comments affirm that he’s under medical observation,

“Earlier today it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes suffered cervical swelling and was kept overnight at a local hospital for observation. While X-Rays were negative for a fracture, Rhodes has been officially diagnosed with axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm.”

The finish of the title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 saw Cody Rhodes hitting Owens with a Cross Rhodes on a Steel Chair that Owens introduced in the match, to win and retain the belt. After the match, Owens planted the undisputed champion with a package piledriver.