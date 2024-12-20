For years, Chelsea Green dreamt of being a top-tier superstar in the WWE fold, and her destiny finally dragged her to the moment that she had been waiting for. At the recently bygone Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 NBC Specials, she finally became a singles champion in the WWE and, as such, also etched her name into the history books.

Since returning to the WWE in 2023, the dream run for Chelsea Green in the WWE continued at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 as she could be boasting of creating history. The Canadian wrestler was able to leave the NBC/Peacock Specials at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York on December 14 with the inaugural women’s United States Championship.

As such, Chelsea Green’s name will now be spoken alongside WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race, who became the inaugural men’s United States Champion in 1975. In the case of the newly-become champion, she got to defeat Michin’ Mia Yim en route to her historic championship win at the latest bygone old-school show conducted by the WWE.

Upon getting asked about the reaction on the achievement of this accolade, Chelsea Green made it clear that it’s only fitting for her after going through turmoil her entire career especially the timespan that she went through in the WWE in the past. According to her statement, she always knew that she was destined to make history in WWE, and henceforth, she continued putting up efforts to elevate herself.

“I would say, duh. I’m in the history books where I belong,” Chelse Green told Byron Saxton in a WWE exclusive. “I should have been there three years ago, but I was released. I should have been there in 2015, but I wasn’t hired. So now’s the time. Now’s the freakin’ time!”

“I’ve been doing this for ten years. I worked my entire life to be an overnight success, and this is my time.”

Chelsea Green’s journey in the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Championship started with a win over Blair Davenport and Bianca Belair in the tournament quarterfinals. Then in the finale match, she received further aid from her tag team partner Piper Niven to pick up a clean pinfall win over Michin to secure the championship win.