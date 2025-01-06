Weeks of speculations around The Rock’s appearance on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode came to an end, last night via an update on social media. The man in concern himself posted on X/Twitter to confirm that he will be resurfacing on WWE programming which might shake things up in time for Royal Rumble 2025.

Through the post, The Rock declared that he’s dedicating the historic WWE Raw debut show on Netflix to his grandfather, Peter Maivia, his grandmother, Lia Maivia, and his father, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson. Moving on in the post, he confirmed that he will be in person on the show,

“I’ll come back home to WWE tomorrow night as we make history on Netflix and begin a new era. Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way.”

WWE Raw Netflix: Hall Of Famer’s Return Canceled From January 6 Episode

Besides having my three daughters, my Samoan High Chief Title, High Chief Seiuli is one of the greatest honor of my life. I gave my word and made a commitment 20 years ago to his Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili II and to our people of Samoa, that I would “leave my boyish… pic.twitter.com/HekYyXoymR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2025

The confirmation comes after WrestleVotes has already reported that plans are there for The Rock to attend the WWE Raw Netflix debut episode, potentially setting up a WrestleMania 41 match. The Hollywood megastar was always scheduled to be in Los Angeles as a presenter at the 2025 Golden Globes, last night where Moana 2 (in which he voiced Maui) was nominated for Best Picture.

WWE Raw Netflix debut will be the first time that The Rock will be appearing on WWE programming, live since Bad Blood in Atlanta on October 5, 2024. Per the earlier reports, he was planned to wrestle Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania. Dave Meltzer stated in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that the top officials believe the People’s Champion might still want to wrestle at the Show of Shows.

Wrestlemania 41: Triple H Provides Update On WWE PLE Main Event Match

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins

– The Rock to appear