Set to emanate from the Hollywood city of Los Angeles, WWE Raw premiere is expected to be a monumental episode that could transition the professional wrestling TV viewing experience for good. Already a loaded card has been booked for the coming episode with multiple surprising names being under speculation to make further appearances.

WrestleVotes recently addressed the speculations about WWF Legends The Rock and Shawn Michaels appearing on the show with further rumors hinting at possible appearances by Stone Cold Steve Austin and other legends under WWE contract. It was noted that top stars and legends will make an appearance on WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere to make this debut episode a landmark event.

“Are you counting Rock as a surprise? Are you counting John Cena as a surprise? They’ll both be there. I wouldn’t be surprised if Steve Austin showed up. I heard Shawn Michaels may make an appearance. Anybody that they have under a legends deal and is healthy enough to be in Los Angeles, I would expect to be there,” WrestleVotes further amped things up for WWE Raw’s historic Netflix episode.

WWE Raw Netflix: Cody Rhodes Confirmed; Joe Hendry Teases Appearance On January 6

John Cena will start with his farewell tour on this particular episode and there are rumors about him getting involved in a segment with Logan Paul although nothing is confirmed. Roman Reigns is booked in the main event match of the night against Solo Sikoa while the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will also be in attendance. Plus, CM Punk will wrestle Seth Rollins in the much-anticipated showdown between the two.

WWE Raw Netflix: Rumor Killer On John Cena’s Return With Old Gimmick

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins