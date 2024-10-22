After a wild main event unfolded on the latest episode of WWE Raw, a new mid-card champion was crowned for the red brand. The title change was caused due to unexpected interferences from The Bloodline members from Smackdown to made the scene extremely chaotic.

In the headliner match of the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, Bron Breakker defeated Jey Uso (c) to win the Intercontinental Championship after interventions came from The Bloodline. SmackDown Superstars Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu showed up at ringside with tickets in hand during the match.

Solo tried to tell Jey that they were there to help him in the match. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa also showed up at ringside which led Jey to take them out with superkicks. This led Sikoa to jump the barricade and confront Jey. As this happened outside the ring, Breakker made a sprint for a super spear but he accidentally downed Sikoa after Jey got out of the way.

Breakker and Jacob Fatu then had a staredown with the audience present at the arena on WWE Raw loudly cheering on. Jey then took both of them out with a Suicide Dive. Tonga & Loa wanted to go after Jey but WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce and other officials stopped them.

WWE Raw: Bron Breakker begins second IC Title run

In the meantime, Jacob hit Jey with a super kick as the referee was distracted before dropping him on the announce table with a Samoan Drop. Breakker then took the lying body of Jey into the ring before leveling him with a spear for the big win.

On the September 23 episode of WWE Raw, Jey defeated Breakker for the Intercontinental Title to begin his first singles title run in the company. However, his maiden reign has now concluded after only 28 days as Breakker begins a second run with the mid-card belt.

Since making his return to the WWE at Bad Blood, Jimmy Uso has been looking forward to convincing Roman Reigns to have Jey Uso back into the OG Bloodline fold as their feud continues with the new version of The Bloodline. Jimmy was there on last week’s episode of WWE Raw to meet Jey with the same pledge as Jey further showed up on last Friday’s Smackdown.