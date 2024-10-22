In light of the ongoing feud with Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins has been booked in a match at Crown Jewel 2024 set to happen within two weeks from now. The match announcement comes as a result of the two featuring multiple physical confrontations throughout last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

On the penultimate episode of WWE Raw for Crown Jewel 2024, things kicked off with a brawl between Rollins and Reed. Starting from the parking lot area, the two took the fight to the ringside area as the security guards had to intervene to keep the two separated. Seth tried to take out the guards with a suicide dive off the ring. Reed was looking to hit Rollins with a Splash through the announce table, but Rollins moved out of the way, sending Reed going through the announce table.

The brawl was again picked up in a backstage segment on WWE Raw. This led the general manager of the show, Adam Pearce to bring out more security guards to separate the two. It was also then that a frustrated Pearce confirmed that at Crown Jewel 2024, Rollins and Reed would feature in a singles contest.

Crown Jewel 2024 will mark the second time only that Rollins will be seen competing in a TV match since dropping the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania XL, earlier this year in April. He briefly returned to challenge Damian Priest for the World Title at Money in the Bank PLE in July.

Back on the August 5 episode of WWE Raw, Bronson Reed launched a brutal attack on The Visionary to start this ongoing beef. Rollins then returned the favor during the headliner match of the September 30 episode helping Braun Strowman to defeat Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing Match.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE match card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event taking place on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan

– Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed