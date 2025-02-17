Heading into Elimination Chamber 2025, WWE Raw will be offering the final qualifying matches from the men’s and women’s divisions eyeing the gimmick matches set for the premium live event, tonight. In addition, two champions will be appearing on the show to address recent revelations alongside which a contender’s match will also be there on the card.

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile in a number-one contender’s match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship has now been scheduled for the latest upcoming episode of WWE Raw. This match brews from a backstage segment from last week when Nile confronted champion Lyra Valkyria about her loss to Bayley earlier that night in an Elimination Chamber qualifier.

Nile has recently been focused on feuding with Valkyria over the IC title. Back at the women’s Royal Rumble match, it was Nile who tossed Valkyria out of the ring and stated that she was coming after the title.

“Monday Night Raw live tomorrow night from Charlotte, proud to announce a number one contender’s match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Dakota Kai one-on-one with Ivy Nile,” announced WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in a video posted on social media.

Kai has just returned to action from last week’s WWE Raw after being in concussion protocol since the January 20 episode. It happened after she took a stiff-looking springboard dropkick from Zoey Stark. Previously, Kai also lost to Valkyria in the finals of the tournament to crown the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion. As such, she’s now getting another shot to go back to the title picture.

Pearce also announced that Bianca Belair and Naomi will be there on WWE Raw in Charlotte. The Women’s Tag Team Champions saw security footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away from the scene where Jade Cargill was attacked on Smackdown. They assumed that Liv and Raquel would have to do something with the attack which should set up a confrontation.

WWE Raw February 17 episode match card

The WWE Raw February 17 episode will be the second last one before the 2025 annual Elimination Chamber premium live event from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it’s coming up with the currently confirmed match card,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

– Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

– Penta vs. Pete Dunne

– Women’s Intercontinental title number one contender’s match: Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

– Women’s tag team champions Naomi and Bianca Belair to appear