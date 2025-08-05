The judgment is pending on the bond between the new Women’s Tag Team Championship holders, but they are still on the same page following the latest episode of WWE Raw. The title defense just a couple of days after new champions were crowned on the biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam Night One at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On the post-Summerslam episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Despite the hard battle offered by the former champions, the recently allied tag team managed to be on the same page and came out on top amid cheers from a raucous audience in New Jersey.

Originally, the match on WWE Raw was set up after Rodriguez and Perez interrupted an in-ring segment as the champions were out to cut a promo. This led the general manager of the show, Adam Pearce, to bring a referee out and make things official for the rematch from SummerSlam Night One. Perez and Rodriguez were in command in the early part of the match by isolating Flair for a beating, but Flair eventually tagged Bliss after hitting a Double Natural Selection.

WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss scored a pinfall win in SummerSlam title rematch

Bliss continued the momentum with a Senton to the outside on Rodriguez, but she got caught and was sent tumbling into the timekeeper’s area. A brief brawl went down on the outside, after which Bliss managed to tag back Flair, who made quick work of both Rodriguez and Perez. She pulled off a stunning moonsault, but failed to capture the win. Perez and Rodriguez then again isolated Flair in the ring.

Rodriguez almost had the match won on WWE Raw on behalf of her team after a Corner Corkscrew Elbow Drop, but Bliss broke the pin attempt. Bliss then tagged back into the match and earned the win by scoring the pinfall win for her team upon hitting Perez with a Sister Abigail finisher. This was the first time that Bliss and Flair worked as a tag team on a Monday night, as they’ve only worked on Friday nights since their return to TV in February 2025.

In one of the title matches at WWE Summerslam 2025, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship after hitting their opponents with a Big Boot/Sister Abigail DDT combo. No new challengers have been found on WWE Raw to come after Flair and Bliss’ women’s tag titles.