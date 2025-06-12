Reports have already confirmed that Nikki Bella’s return to WWE Raw, this past Monday night, would involve her in a storyline culminating in a match at Evolution II, the premium live event. That’s essentially been confirmed by the returnee’s latest social media post, where she re-affirmed her presence on next week’s show, possibly avenging the attack delivered by Liv Morgan.

Following her dramatic return on the June 9 episode of WWE Raw, the WWE Hall of Famer has now confirmed on Instagram she’ll be live on next Monday’s edition scheduled from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Taking a jab at Liv, calling her a “reality show diva,” she’s admittedly on cloud nine with the fans’ support, and she just can’t wait to meet them.

“This reality show diva is still on cloud nine” wrote Nikki Bella, announcing that she’d be there on the WWE Raw match card for the June 16 episode. “Annnnd still feeling that ObLIVion… Ooooh Bella Army I can’t wait for Green Bay this Monday!! So grateful for all of you!! It’s just the beginning!”

With five weeks remaining for WWE Evolution 2025, Nikki Bella returned on the June 9 episode of WWE Raw in her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, at the PHX Arena. She first appeared on the show in a backstage segment, meeting Natalya Neidhart, Maxxine Dupri, and Women’s World Champion IYO SKY.

Upon arriving in the ring on WWE Raw, the elder Bella praised the bright young talents on the roster alongside the veteran ones, but missed Liv Morgan’s name. The reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team took issue with it as she came out and dropped Bella with an Ob-Liv-Ion finisher. This segment has reportedly set up a future championship match at the 2025 edition of WWE Evolution PLE.

WWE Raw June 16 episode match card

The June 16 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the RESCH Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the two matches scheduled for the night given below,

– King of the Ring first round: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. a mystery opponent

– Queen of the Ring first round: Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella appears

– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to return (unconfirmed)