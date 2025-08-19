En route to the Clash in Paris premium live event, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella have been involved in a fresh feud on WWE Raw, and it continued during last night’s edition with the return of Bella after a week’s absence. It happened after Lynch’s successful title defense, causing the two to get involved in a physical altercation.

In one of the major attractions on the August 18 episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch (c) defeated Natalya (with Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa) via submission to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. As seen in the match, Lynch had her armbar applied on Natalya, but the latter eventually fought out of it and hit a powerbomb.

Natalya sold her arm for some time before going for a Sharpshooter. Lynch came out of the hold, but Natalya still downed her with a discus clothesline. Lynch stood up and booted Dupri before hitting Tozawa with a baseball slide as he checked on her. Natalya went for an inside cradle, but Lynch came out of it and re-applied the Disarmer for the submission win on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw: Nikki Bella saved Maxxine Dupri from a beatdown

After the match was over, Lynch decked both Natalya and Dupri. She further put a Disarmer on Dupri until Nikki Bella ran out to make the save on WWE Raw. The two brawled a bit before Nikki got the better of the current champion and laid her out with a “Rack Attack 2.0.”

It’s worth noting that Bella previously challenged Lynch to a championship match on the August 4 edition of WWE Raw, but Lynch declined that challenge. While their bout is being speculated to be scheduled for Clash in Paris, no particular date on WWE’s part has been announced.

Chances are high that Lynch’s sixth overall title defense will happen against Nikki Bella now that the Hall of Famer has been inserted on next week’s episode of WWE Raw from the United Kingdom, as Bella will re-issue the challenge to Lynch for the championship match. Lynch won the title at Money in the Bank from Lyra Valkyria, and she’s had some of the most successful title defenses at Evolution in July and Summerslam in August, among a couple of others.