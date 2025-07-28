After a week, Nikki Bella will be back in action on WWE Raw, competing in a huge multi-person tag team match. Multiple rivalries will run side-by-side in this match to deliver a preview of what’s to follow at the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam scheduled for this weekend.

Two weeks ago, on the post-Evolution episode of WWE Raw, Nikki Bella defeated Chelsea Green in her first match on the flagship show of the WWE in 7 years. The returning star was able to fend off the heel antics at ringside by Green’s Secret Her-Vice members, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, before connecting with the Rack Attack 2.0 to secure the pin-fall win.

After the match, she was attacked by the heel trio, leading Stephanie Vaquer to come out to the scene and make the save. Now, the tag team match on tonight’s WWE Raw indicates that this feud of the WWE Hall of Famer against Green and her cohorts has just begun, and it should continue in the coming weeks, irrespective of Nikki’s potential absence from Summerslam match card.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce posted a video on his social media account on Sunday night, and revealed that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther are scheduled to appear on the show from Detroit in addition to the match between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker,

“You will see the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. You will see the best in the world, CM Punk. You will see the OTC, Roman Reigns.”

WWE Raw July 28 episode match card

The July 28 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, serving as the go-home red brand episode for this weekend’s Summerslam premium live event. The announced card for the weekly show on Netflix goes as follows,

– Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Women’s World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre in an eight-woman tag team match

– Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) vs. LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) for the World Tag Team Championship

– Jey Uso vs. “Big” Bronson Reed

– CM Punk and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will be under the same building

– Roman Reigns will appear