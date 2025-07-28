The match card for WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event has almost been made official over the past couple of weeks. Almost all the top titles from the WWE roster will be defended, except for the women’s United States Championship, a title that will be defended on the Smackdown go-home episode of the PLE.

Given that WWE Summerslam 2025 will be a two-night event, two separate headliners will be reserved for the show. As reported earlier by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship will be the main event of Night One of the show, while John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship will main event Night Two.

In an update to the situation, it seems like WWE might have changed the plans as Roman Reigns’ tag team match will now serve as the main event of WWE Summerslam 2025 Night One instead. This comes as a result of WWE showcasing the bout on the main cover of Night One on their official website.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Spoiler On Possible New World Champion At PLE

🚨| WWE is promoting the tag match between Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker on the main cover for Night 1 of SummerSlam. ROMAN & JEY MAIN EVENTING? 👀 pic.twitter.com/kHEYhe72Z9 — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) July 26, 2025

This makes sense as Roman Reigns usually tops the card in whichever PLE he’s inserted into, and that norm hasn’t changed even after he lost the WWE Championship last year. For the record, WWE Summerslam 2025 is going to be Roman’s first match since WrestleMania 41. It should be noted that in 2024, Roman’s first singles contest since WrestleMania XL occurred at Bad Blood PLE, and it also main-evented the show over the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell match.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Drew McIntyre could miss PLE

In more news, Drew McIntyre’s tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 is reportedly in jeopardy now that the WWE Superstar is still in England due to passport complications. Attending a friend’s wedding in the United Kingdom, he posted a social media video from a rural countryside location, explaining that he was denied boarding on his return flight without his US passport despite having a British passport and Global Entry credentials.

Why am I stranded?

Why am I cutting a promo with cows? There’s now a good chance I don’t make #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/jqG7pvglvq — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2025

Initially, this was supposed to be a kayfabe storyline, but PWInsider later confirmed that McIntyre’s travel problems are not something those were planned in advance and that the situation is real. WWE is working to resolve those so that he can make it to WWE Summerslam 2025 to perform in the tag match where he would team up with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.