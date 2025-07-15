Nikki Bella continued her ongoing in-ring stint on WWE Raw by participating in a singles contest on the latest episode of the weekly show. Eventually, she picked up the win in this match that also marked her first singles win on WWE television after a gap of almost seven years.

On the July 14 episode of WWE Raw that went down from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, Nikki Bella defeated Chelsea Green in her first match on the flagship show of the WWE in 7 years. The returning star was able to fend off the heel antics at ringside by Green’s Secret Her-Vice members, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, before connecting with the Rack Attack 2.0 to secure the pin-fall win.

Green was shown ahead of the bout in a backstage segment on WWE Raw, confronting Stephanie Vaquer alongside her Secret Her-vice in an argument, claiming that she should be the one with the opportunity at Clash in Paris by winning the Battle Royal at Evolution. Vaquer and Bella worked together on Sunday to eliminate Green from the battle royal, which was won by Vaquer.

WWE Raw: Stephanie Vaquer saves Nikki Bella from a beatdown

Thus, Green was seeking vengeance on WWE Raw against Nikki Bella, but upon failing to win the match, her cohorts pounced on the latter for a beatdown in the ring. This led Stephanie Vaquer to come out to the ring and clear the house, fending off Niven and Fyre from the ring. Vaquer then hugged Bella in the ring and raised her hand for the win before leaving.

Nikki Bella last wrestled a singles match on WWE television during the original Evolution pay-per-view in 2018, challenging for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship held by Ronda Rousey at the time. She came up short in that match, which effectively marked her active career’s end, except for three women’s Royal Rumble match appearances in 2020, 2022, and 2025.

Nikki Bella’s last match on WWE Raw came in the build-up to WWE Evolution 2018, teaming with her sister, Brie Bella, and Rousey in a tag team match against Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott of The Riott Squad (AEW’s Ruby Soho). After performing in the aforementioned Royal Rumble matches, she competed in this past Sunday’s Evolution battle royal and finished in the final four, before getting eliminated by the runner-up, Lash Legend.