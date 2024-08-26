This week marks the final time that WWE Raw airs live on the road to Bash in Berlin and hence the final builds for the PLE will be there on the show. Several matches alongside segments were already confirmed for the episode and some more have now been added to the card including an appearance from Randy Orton.

The Viper is gearing up to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin and he is appearing on WWE Raw from the post-Summerslam episode to begin a feud with the Ring General. Last week, the challenger was able to hit the champion with an RKO and then defeat Gunther’s cohort Ludwig Kaiser in a match but then he was also attacked by the champion.

In light of the attack and the upcoming appearance from Randy Orton on WWE Raw, the following promotional statement was released on the WWE.com,

“Days before challenging World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin, Randy Orton will be live on Monday Night Raw. The road to The Viper’s highly anticipated rematch against The Ring General has been extremely volatile, including their slugfest last week as Raw concluded.”

We will also hear an update on The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest on the latest upcoming episode of WWE Raw. Ripley and Priest were left lying in the ring, last week at the hands of the new Judgment Day faction comprising of Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. They’ve been announced to compete at Bash in Berlin against Dominik and Morgan in a mixed tag team match. There’s no update on if Ripley and Priest will be there on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw August 26 episode match card

The August 26 episode of WWE Raw emanates from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island and it will be the final edition from the red brand for Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE. The confirmed match card for the night is given below,

– Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

– Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

– Tournament to begin to determine the new number-one contender for Intercontinental Title

– Randy Orton to appear live

– An update on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest